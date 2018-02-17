Council equal pay campaigners are 'owed an apology'

Richard Leonard spoke at the Labour party's Women's Conference in Glasgow.

PA

The Scottish Labour leader has said women in Glasgow City Council are owed an apology after their equal pay claims met "too much resistance".

Richard Leonard was speaking to the party's Woman Conference in Glasgow when he said that when the local authority was under Labour control the equal pay claims that were settled faced "too much legal obstruction".

The council dropped its legal challenge in January with cross-party agreement after losing a Court of Session appeal against an Employment Appeal Tribunal ruling that they continued to discriminate against women financially.

Unison, the council worker's union, said the women want a fair and transparent pay scheme and compensation and that the council has agreed to discuss a settlement for the 11,000 claimants with it and other trade unions.

Mr Leonard said: "I am pleased that we are now on the right side of the argument with equal pay in Glasgow City Council.



"Many equal pay claims were settled under Labour in Glasgow, but there was too much resistance, too much legal obstruction and for that I think we owe those women an apology."

He emphasised plans to tackle discrimination and harassment within Scottish Labour and wider society in the wake of the sexual harassment scandals at Westminster and Holyrood.

His focus on discrimination follows his leadership rival and fellow MSP Anas Sarwar speaking out about his own experiences of abuse.

Mr Sarwar criticised Mr Leonard's decision not to suspend MP Hugh Gaffney, who apologised earlier this month after making "deeply offensive and unacceptable" remarks about the LGBT community and Chinese people.

Scottish Labour has announced plans to set-up a special sub-committee of the party's Scottish executive to develop an anti-discrimination and harassment policy.

Mr Leonard said: "Over the past few months the culture of politics, particularly in relation to gender equality, has rightly come under the spotlight.

"Politicians - including some in the Labour Party - have been found to engage in behaviour, that falls well below the standards we in this room, and in this party and in this movement, expect and deserve.

"There has, once again, been a breakdown of trust between politicians and those they hope to serve. So my job, our job is to work to rebuild that trust.

"We will work to ensure women across Scotland know that the Labour Party stands up for them. We will work to end discrimination both within the party and without."

He added: "Scottish Labour, under my leadership, will be at the forefront of the drive for equality."

Mr Leonard said he had already taken steps to make the party more equal, adding: "That action comes from the one driving principle - that there is no place for any form of discrimination in the Labour Party, be it sexism, be it homophobia, be it racism, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia".

