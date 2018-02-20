Recorded child sex offences in Scotland increase by 9%

NSPCC Scotland found there were 4,762 offences recorded by police in 2016/17.

Police: The most common form of offence related to indecent images of children.

The number of recorded sexual offences against children in Scotland has risen in the last year, figures show.

NSPCC Scotland found there were 4,762 offences recorded by Police Scotland in 2016/17, up 9% from 4,368 in the previous year.

The most common form of offence related to indecent images of children and the charity is calling for improvement in support for victims.

The rise is being put down in part to police improving recording methods and victims feeling more confident in disclosing abuse following high-profile cases.

The figures, which were obtained from the Scottish Government after being collated by Police Scotland, follow a similar trend UK-wide where the number of offences has increased from 56,324 to 64,667 over the same period.

'Sexual abuse can destroy a child's life, leaving them feeling ashamed and depressed or even suicidal, so it takes incredible courage to come forward and report this to the authorities.' Matt Forde, NSPCC

A number of cases are believed to relate to non-recent child sexual offences.

Matt Forde, national head of service for NSPCC Scotland, said: "These figures show a worrying trend in offending against children and should be a red flag to both the public and the government.

"Sexual abuse can destroy a child's life, leaving them feeling ashamed and depressed or even suicidal, so it takes incredible courage to come forward and report this to the authorities.

"That improved confidence is welcomed but our greatest concern is that, against this backdrop of increasing offending and reporting, our recent research of data and integrated children's plans across the country found very little provision to help victims recover following sexual abuse."

The NSPCC said the provision of recovery services are "patchy and inconsistent", with delivery relying on third sector organisations.

The charity is calling for the creation of a "Children's House" model with multi-disciplinary hubs where victims can undergo all necessary medical, forensic and therapeutic services.

Mr Forde added: "Many services that do exist are fragile, insecure and unable to meet demand and this picture has not changed in the past 10 years.

"This has to change so children and young people who have been sexually abused can get the vital help they need to rebuild their lives."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.