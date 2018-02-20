Rail chaos as 35 trains cancelled due to signalling fault

Trains in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Falkirk have all been affected due to the fault at Croy.

Disruption: More than 30 trains have been cancelled. SWNS

A large number of trains have been cancelled across Scotland after a signalling fault.

At least 35 train services have been cancelled after a signalling fault at Croy, North Lanarkshire.

Trains in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Falkirk have all been cancelled, up until 3pm, with the majority of trains from Glasgow Queen Street being called off.

ScotRail wrote on their Twitter account : "We are dealing with a signalling issue between Croy and Larbert. Disruption is expected until 15:00."

Replacement buses have been requested for some services and train tickets will be accepted in place for Stirling, Larbert, Camelon, Falkirk High, Falkirk Grahamston, Polmont, Linlithgow, Edinburgh Park, Haymarket and Edinburgh Waverley.

