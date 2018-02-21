  • STV
Cyber scammers pocket more than £7m in less than a year

Police believe crime gangs are behind 19 'significant' fraud scams.

Fraud: Victims are contacted by phone or online (file pic).
Fraud: Victims are contacted by phone or online (file pic). Dominic Lipinski / PA Archive/PA Images

More than £7m has been stolen from Scottish businesses through cyber crime in the last seven months, it has been revealed.

Police are investigating 19 "significant" crimes of fraud where firms and individuals were conned into moving money into scam accounts.

Victims include Hamilton Academical FC, the Highland Hospice and Kays Curling, the Ayrshire firm renowned for producing Winter Olympics curling stones.

Sums stolen range from £17,000 to around £2m. One woman, aged 88, was conned out of her six-figure life savings.

Police believe the crimes, known as vishing scams, are the work of five UK-based crime groups.

Detective chief inspector Jim Robertson, from the Economic Crime and Financial Investigation Unit, said: "Banks will not contact businesses or individuals asking for personal information or ask you to carry out a transaction. If someone starts asking for these details end the call and contact your bank.

"If you decide to ring back and verify the call it is advisable to do so on a different phone line like another landline or your mobile.

"If you are still unsure, consider visiting your local branch instead of speaking to someone over the phone."

The victims were contacted by phone, text message and online.

Criminals use "spoofing" software to mimic official bank phone numbers to convince victims the calls are genuine.

The targets are then convinced to move their money into so-called mule accounts, where it is quickly withdrawn.

Hamilton Accies lost £989,000 in a telephone fraud last year. The Highland Hospice was also targeted, losing around £570,000.

Police also revealed that one business lost £2m over 48 hours after making 74 payments to mule accounts.

DCI Robertson added: "People make sure that their house and cars are locked and secure, and the same policy should be adopted online.

"Simple things like making sure you use strong passwords for personal and business accounts and being wary when accessing public or open Wi-Fi can help keep people safe."

