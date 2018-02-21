Irn-Bru's 'don't be a can't' advert sparks complaints

Nine complaints have been made against the advert for the fizzy drink due to 'poor taste'.

Irn-Bru: 'Don't be a can't, be a can' ad campaign launches.

Irn-Bru's new "don't be can't, be a can" advert has sparked complaints with some viewers claiming it's in "poor taste".

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said it had received nine complaints since the promo for Scotland's national fizzy drink aired.

The complainants said the advert was "offensive" and questioned whether or not it was suitable pre-watershed.

AG Barr, the company behind the soft drink, has apologised for any offence caused but said it simply reflects Irn-Bru's "cheeky sense of humour".

The company has a long tradition of risque adverts, such as its banned 2004 "I used to be a man" promo.

Irn Bru's new ad campaign concerns a young man called Dave meeting his girlfriend's parents for the first time, sitting in uncomfortable silence.

Eventually the girlfriend's father demands to know when Dave will marry his daughter, causing Dave to ask his girlfriend if they can leave.

"We can't right now," she responds, but then Dave tells her: "Don't be a can't - you need a can." They then proceed to a nightclub.

A spokesman for the ASA said: "The general nature of the complaints is that the advert is offensive and in poor taste, with some saying they think it is unsuitable pre-watershed."

The authority, which receives tens of thousands of complaints a year, will assess the complaints against Irn-Bru before deciding if they merit further action.

A spokeswoman for AG Barr said: "Our advertising always plays up Irn-Bru's cheeky sense of humour and our latest campaign is no different.

"It's never our intention to offend so we're sorry if our new advert hit the wrong note with a few people, but we hope most fans will enjoy this take on positive thinking in the spirit it is intended."

