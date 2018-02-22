Council tax rises across Scotland as budgets are set

Local authorities outline their spending plans for the next financial year.

Dave Dugdale

Scottish councils are setting their budgets for the year ahead as austerity continues to put pressure on local finances.

Many authorities are increasing council tax to make up some of the shortfall after the SNP government lifted the freeze last year.

Other cash-raising measures include increased charges for leisure activities or tourist attractions.

Here are the key points of each budget. This story will be updated as more councils announce their plans.

Glasgow

Glasgow City Council will increase council tax by 3%, the maximum allowed.

The authority said this will raise an additional £6.3m for public services in the city.

In its first budget, the SNP pledged to offer a million more school meals, extending free provision to S4 students and investing an extra £2m to offer hot meals during school holidays.

More than £22m will go towards a "pothole blitz" on the city's roads and footpaths.

Parks and community spaces will share in an extra £8m of funding, while £5.5m will go towards tackling social issues such as exclusion and mental health problems.

The council also pledged to create 120 more apprenticeships than originally planned.

Edinburgh

Edinburgh City Council has voted to raise council tax by 3%, in a budget which the administration says will not put any jobs at risk.

The SNP-Labour coalition promised an extra £2m to tackle homelessness.

Several councillors raised the issue on Thursday, saying rough sleeping was a growing problem.

Edinburgh Leisure, which runs many sports facilities around the city, has been asked to cut £270,000 from its budget.

Other changes include entry to the Scott Monument being increased from £5 to £8 and a £25 charge to residential garden waste.

Scott Monument entry fees going up. Mike Gifford

Fife

Fife Council sought to balance its budget by raising council tax to 3%, raising an extra £4.17m.

The council's ruling SNP-Labour coalition is also making savings of more than £10m, offset by £2m in investment.

Around 190 jobs are expected to go as a result of the savings, but the council says there will be no compulsory redundancies.

Initial proposals to lose 90 teaching and pupil support jobs were dropped, but some resources will be integrated between a number of schools.

Charges will also be introduced for the park and ride areas at Hallbeath and Ferrytoll.

Dundee

Dundee will also increase council tax by the maximum 3%.

The council said savings of £5.85m were made to set a revenue budget of £351.1m.

Key points in the budget are plans to open seven new schools, invest millions into insulating properties to tackle fuel poverty and open the city's new railway station.

There will also be a £.5m funding boost for projects supporting vulnerable young people in the city.

The authority also pledged to deliver a Tay Cities Deal which will create jobs and opportunities for the future.