Man charged over the death of Taggart actor's daughter

John Michie's daughter Louella, 25, died at the Bestival music festival last September.

Police: Officers in Dorset confirmed a 28-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Saturday. SNS

A man has been charged with the manslaughter of Taggart star John Michie's daughter, who died at the Bestival music festival.

Louella Eve Fletcher-Michie, 25, was found dead in a wooded area on the edge of the site at Lulworth Castle in Dorset just before 1am on September 11 last year.

Dorset Police confirmed Ceon Broughton, 28, of Enfield, north London, is due to appear before Poole Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

An initial post-mortem examination carried out shortly after her death showed no clear signs of an assault, and further examinations have been carried out, including toxicology tests.

Senior investigating officer Neil Devoto, of Dorset Police's major crime investigation team, said: "Following a detailed investigation, we have consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service, which has this evening authorised a charge of manslaughter.

"It is important to stress - as is typical in such circumstances - that it would be entirely inappropriate for Dorset Police to comment further ahead of the trial.

"It is also important that nothing is published online or on social media that could affect a future criminal case.

"It is vital that the justice system is allowed to follow its course.

"Louella's family has been updated with this development and our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time."

John Montague, senior district Crown prosecutor for the CPS in Wessex, said: "Following a careful review of the evidence provided to me by Dorset Police I have today authorised the charge of Ceon Broughton with an offence of manslaughter by gross negligence, following the death of Louella Fletcher-Mitchie on September 11 2017 at Bestival, which was held in Dorset.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Broughton are now active and that he has a right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

