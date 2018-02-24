Police Scotland tease England after Calcutta Cup triumph

JK Rowling and Nicola Sturgeon also congratulated Scotland after the 25-13 win over England.

Rugby: Scotland lift the Calcutta Cup for the first time in a decade. SNS

Police took to Twitter to tease England after Scotland's Calcutta Cup triumph.

The 25-13 win at Murrayfield was the country's first win over its old rivals since 2008.

And to mark the occasion the official Police Scotland Control Rooms account tweeted: "We are receiving calls reporting singing & cheering across Scotland but it seems particularly focused on the area of Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. We have alerted all on duty officers and will investigate these reports. Some beat officers will walk 500 miles to investigate."

Meanwhile, JK Rowling was at Murrayfield and shared the experience with her 14.1m followers.



Before the game the Harry Potter author tweeted a picture of the famous trophy and wrote: "For confused followers, it's the #CalcuttaCup, the oldest international in the world! Scotland versus England. So my next tweets will be mostly incoherent monosyllables because after years of not caring about sport I got emotionally invested in @Scotlandteam. #AsOne"

During the match Ms Rowling went against her husband's advice and tweeted score updates.

And on the final whistle she posted: "SCO 25 ENG 13 THIS CANNOT BE HAPPENING BUT IT IS #AsOne

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took a picture of the trophy being raised aloft and tweeted: "The Calcutta Cup belongs to @Scotlandteam. Congratulations to all on a famous victory. #AsOne #BackingBlue"

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.