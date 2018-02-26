Scottish Government in reach of affordable homes target

Almost 50,000 new homes across the country estimated from April 2016 to March 2021.

Housing: Huge demand for affordable properties. © STV

The Scottish Government is within reach of its affordable homes target, but more information is needed on whether the right properties are being built in the right places, a report has concluded.

Analysis was carried out on the housing investment plans of all 32 councils to see whether the target to deliver 50,000 affordable homes by 2021, with 70% being socially rented, was likely to be met.

The independent report found delivery of affordable homes from April 2016 to March 2021 was estimated at between 45,387 and 49,773 - with up to 34,850 being socially-rented.

The authors concluded the target "is capable of being reached, albeit there may be some optimism built into the estimates".

Such a programme could potentially raise the social housing stock from just under 595,000 last year to as much as 620,000 by 2021, they said.

The report warned more information was needed on the size, type and location of the housing being planned.

It was commissioned by Shelter Scotland, the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) and the Equality and Human Rights Commission in Scotland.

Graeme Brown, director of Shelter Scotland, said: "This report is good news for the 137,100 households on council waiting lists and many others waiting for homes with housing associations.

"It shows that with the right political leadership Scotland's social housing sector is ready to rise to the challenge of delivering the largest increase in social sector homes since the 1970s.

"Within our grasp, for the first time in a generation, is a significant increase in the affordable homes that so many badly need.

"However, whilst the headlines numbers are very encouraging, it is not yet clear if the right sort of homes are being built in the right places where people want to live.

"We need more detail and clarity on that crucial element of this programme."

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart added: "Ensuring everyone has access to a safe, warm and affordable place to call home is at the heart of our ambition for a fairer Scotland - and we are delivering on this ambition through ensuring we have the single biggest investment in, and delivery of, affordable housing since devolution, with £3bn in this parliament alone.

"It is clearly vital that those homes benefit communities the length and breadth of Scotland.

"Our forthcoming Planning Bill will support the delivery of the housing our communities need, in the right places and at the right time."

Scottish Labour's housing spokeswoman Pauline McNeill, said the research was encouraging but what was needed was "a serious plan for a far larger social housing sector, which could change people's mindset about renting".

