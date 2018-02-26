  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish Government in reach of affordable homes target

STV

Almost 50,000 new homes across the country estimated from April 2016 to March 2021.

Housing: Huge demand for affordable properties.
Housing: Huge demand for affordable properties. © STV

The Scottish Government is within reach of its affordable homes target, but more information is needed on whether the right properties are being built in the right places, a report has concluded.

Analysis was carried out on the housing investment plans of all 32 councils to see whether the target to deliver 50,000 affordable homes by 2021, with 70% being socially rented, was likely to be met.

The independent report found delivery of affordable homes from April 2016 to March 2021 was estimated at between 45,387 and 49,773 - with up to 34,850 being socially-rented.

The authors concluded the target "is capable of being reached, albeit there may be some optimism built into the estimates".

Such a programme could potentially raise the social housing stock from just under 595,000 last year to as much as 620,000 by 2021, they said.

The report warned more information was needed on the size, type and location of the housing being planned.

It was commissioned by Shelter Scotland, the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) and the Equality and Human Rights Commission in Scotland.

Graeme Brown, director of Shelter Scotland, said: "This report is good news for the 137,100 households on council waiting lists and many others waiting for homes with housing associations.

"It shows that with the right political leadership Scotland's social housing sector is ready to rise to the challenge of delivering the largest increase in social sector homes since the 1970s.

"Within our grasp, for the first time in a generation, is a significant increase in the affordable homes that so many badly need.

"However, whilst the headlines numbers are very encouraging, it is not yet clear if the right sort of homes are being built in the right places where people want to live.

"We need more detail and clarity on that crucial element of this programme."

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart added: "Ensuring everyone has access to a safe, warm and affordable place to call home is at the heart of our ambition for a fairer Scotland - and we are delivering on this ambition through ensuring we have the single biggest investment in, and delivery of, affordable housing since devolution, with £3bn in this parliament alone.

"It is clearly vital that those homes benefit communities the length and breadth of Scotland.

"Our forthcoming Planning Bill will support the delivery of the housing our communities need, in the right places and at the right time."

Scottish Labour's housing spokeswoman Pauline McNeill, said the research was encouraging but what was needed was "a serious plan for a far larger social housing sector, which could change people's mindset about renting".

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.