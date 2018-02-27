Beast from the East: Emergency survival kit for drivers

A vital checklist to keep drivers safe and prepared on Scotland's snow-hit roads.

Arctic blast: Heavy snowfall ahead for much of Scotland (file pic). SWNS

Scotland is bracing itself for a blast of extreme winter weather known as the "Beast From the East" which threatens to engulf the country with days of heavy snowfall.

Weather warnings have been issued for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures expected to drop to -4C overnight.

Forecasters have warned that some areas will feel as low as -15C as the cold air from Siberia moves in towards Europe from the east.

Drivers have been advised to be aware of dangerous road conditions.

They have also been warned that accidents are more likely to occur and cars could become stranded in the snow and ice.

To help you stay as safe and prepared as possible, we have compiled a vital Beast From The East survival kit to help commuters who may become stuck in the wintry weather.

Warm clothes, blankets and sleeping bags

Sleeping bags: To keep warm in emergency. Non - sent in anonymously

A breakdown in heavy snow would likely mean a long wait in freezing cold temperatures with no heat in your car.

Storing a collection of items that could help keep you warm in case of emergency could prove vital in a worst case scenario.

It is always sensible to have some dry and warm clothes to wrap up in such as a big coat, gloves, spare jumpers, hats and gloves.

Blankets, pillows and sleeping bags could also come in handy for anyone having to spend the night in their car.

And remember you may not always be alone when you break down so always have extra warm clothes to keep passengers, including children, comfortable in freezing temperatures.

Torch and spare batteries

Being stuck on the side of a dark country road without any light can be a frightening and dangerous experience.

So it makes sense to have a large torch in your essential break down kit.

Along with a torch, you should also pack spare batteries or even use a wind-up torch that doesn't require battery power.

Food and drink

Spending hours stranded on the road, or even overnight, in freezing conditions can be a pretty grim situation at the best of times.

However, it can be far worse if you have not had anything to eat and begin to feel hungry.

Food and drink, including snacks such as chocolate and cereal bars, should always be in your essential kit, along with a flask of hot tea, coffee, hot chocolate or soup that will help heat you up.

Again the problem can be magnified if you have children in the car, so always make sure you have enough to go around.

First Aid kit and personal medication

First aid kit: Every car should have one.

When travelling you should always keep a First Aid kit within the vehicle along with enough of your own personal medication to get you through a day.

Leaving yourself without enough medication risks the possibility of running out if you become stranded overnight.

Your First Aid kit should contain items such as sterile cleansing wipes, waterproof plasters in assorted sizes, dressings, scissors and a Revive-Aid resuscitation face shield.

Of course, having a First Aid kit in the car is sensible at any time of the year.

In-car phone charger

The last thing you need if you become stranded is for your mobile phone to run out of charge.

Your phone can be your only way of contacting help, letting friends and family know how you are and keeping you occupied as you wait on help arriving.

It is always safe to have an in-car phone charger or a fully charged portable charging device ready to give your phone the kiss of life if needed.

Ice scraper and de-icer

In wintry conditions you will likely need to use ice scrapers and de-icers before heading off on your journey so you'll be less likely to leave it at home.

It is essential to keep the items within your car in the event of becoming stranded somewhere and the windscreen frosting over.

It is a legal requirement to keep your front and rear windscreen clear of snow and ice before driving and not all cars have heated windscreens to speed up this process.

An ice scraper still needs manual effort but is effective, while a can or spray bottle of de-icer speeds up the process.

Shovel

In deep snow, it can be easy for your vehicle's wheels to get stuck.

A shovel can help you to dig yourself out of such a problem; if boot space is limited pack a foldable model.

Jump start cables

A flat battery can occur at any time and to any car, but in extreme cold weather conditions it can prove much more costly.

Becoming stuck during the night with no light can be both a frightening and dangerous experience so it makes sense to always have a set of jump start cables or jump leads in the car to help get the battery going again.

Boots with good grip

Boots: With good grip. by @thesandwichstation

If you become stuck on an isolated road in heavy snow fall, with no signal or charge in your phone and no power in your car, then chances are you will have to get out of the vehicle to find help.

Having a pair of suitable boots with a sturdy grip could prove invaluable as you tackle the snow, ice and slippery conditions.

An alternative or added extra could be snow grips that slide over your shoes that prevents you from slipping.

You should always drive in sensible and comfortable footwear but with a spare pair of heavy boots kept in the car as a safety precaution.

Sunglasses

Low winter sun can seriously affect driver visibility, creating a glare which makes it difficult to see the road.

Always ensure you have a pair of sunglasses to hand.

To help deal with the extreme conditions the AA will mobilise extra resources for the expected increase in demand for help over the coming week.

It is also warning drivers to take extra care and to follow the advice of the emergency services, especially if asked not to attempt to drive unless it's really necessary to do so.

Vince Crane, AA Patrol of the Year, says: "A well maintained car should cope well with the cold but sub-zero temperatures always bring a big increase in the number of cars that won't start, thanks to tired batteries.

"Electrical and tyre problems are the top two reasons for Members to call for help - and harsh winter weather makes such problems even more likely.

"The biggest problem is often an accident that holds traffic up and, if it's snowing hard that makes dealing with breakdowns difficult - because AA Patrol are likely to be caught in the same hold-ups. I strongly urge drivers to be well prepared in case they are stuck for any length of time,"

AA Patrol of the Year Vince Crane's top winter driving tips:

Give yourself time: Allow plenty of extra time for your journey, including time to de-ice the car. It may take longer but it also means that you will have full visibility which in bad weather is vital. Don't be tempted to pour hot water over the screen - if has a chip the sudden change in temperature could lead to a crack. Best way is to use a scraper. And don't leave your car alone with the engine running, that's an invitation to thieves.

Allow plenty of extra time for your journey, including time to de-ice the car. It may take longer but it also means that you will have full visibility which in bad weather is vital. Don't be tempted to pour hot water over the screen - if has a chip the sudden change in temperature could lead to a crack. Best way is to use a scraper. And don't leave your car alone with the engine running, that's an invitation to thieves. See and be seen: Make sure the windscreen and windows, as well as headlights and mirrors, are all properly cleared of snow and ice. Push snow from the roof and bonnet too as it will fly off while driving or, if you brake heavily, will slide down your windscreen and block your visibility. Make sure your lights are all working and use them in poor daylight visibility.

Make sure the windscreen and windows, as well as headlights and mirrors, are all properly cleared of snow and ice. Push snow from the roof and bonnet too as it will fly off while driving or, if you brake heavily, will slide down your windscreen and block your visibility. Make sure your lights are all working and use them in poor daylight visibility. Stay topped up: Top up the windscreen wash with a good quality additive to reduce the chance of freezing. Keep at least quarter of a tank of fuel - an accident or closed road up ahead is likely to result in long delays.

Top up the windscreen wash with a good quality additive to reduce the chance of freezing. Keep at least quarter of a tank of fuel - an accident or closed road up ahead is likely to result in long delays. Take the essentials: Be prepared for your journey to take much longer than usual and pack essentials including warm and waterproof layers and dry, sturdy footwear, high energy refreshments and a flask of hot drink or water, a torch, extra screen wash, any personal medication in case of long delays, a fully-charged mobile (with the AA app pre-loaded) and an atlas or sat-nav in case of diversions.

Be prepared for your journey to take much longer than usual and pack essentials including warm and waterproof layers and dry, sturdy footwear, high energy refreshments and a flask of hot drink or water, a torch, extra screen wash, any personal medication in case of long delays, a fully-charged mobile (with the AA app pre-loaded) and an atlas or sat-nav in case of diversions. Choose your route: Check your route for accidents or closures before you leave and, if possible, favour roads which have been gritted.

Check your route for accidents or closures before you leave and, if possible, favour roads which have been gritted. Drive smoothly: Drive to the conditions and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front as stopping distances will be significantly greater. Drive smoothly, keep your speed down and avoid sharp acceleration, braking or cornering as far as possible. If you are starting on a slippery surface select a higher gear and gently let in the clutch. Automatic cars often allow a higher starting gear to be selected or have a 'winter' mode.

Drive to the conditions and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front as stopping distances will be significantly greater. Drive smoothly, keep your speed down and avoid sharp acceleration, braking or cornering as far as possible. If you are starting on a slippery surface select a higher gear and gently let in the clutch. Automatic cars often allow a higher starting gear to be selected or have a 'winter' mode. Keep a grip: Make sure your tyres are properly inflated - contrary to popular belief letting some air out of your tyres does not improve their grip on snow and ice - it has the opposite effect. If the tyre tread is below 3mm then get the tyres replaced as soon as possible - worn tyres are lethal on an icy surface

Vince says: "Our 3,000-strong patrol force is well prepared for severe weather. We have a fully prepared and tested plan with the flexibility to provide help where it is most needed.

"But, at peak times it could take longer than usual us to reach you, if the roads are jammed because of snow and ice, then AA patrols trying to reach you will be stuck too."

