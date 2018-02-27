  • STV
  • MySTV

Rape conviction rate in Scots courts lowest in a decade

Chris Foote Chris Foote

The proportion of people found guilty of rape or attempted rape last year fell by 10%.

Rape: Concerns over conviction rate in Scotland (file pic).
Rape: Concerns over conviction rate in Scotland (file pic).

The conviction rate for rape in Scottish courts has fallen to its lowest in a decade.

The proportion of people found guilty of rape or attempted rape last year fell to 39%, down 10% in 12 months.

There were 1878 crimes reported to police, but only 98 convictions.

Rape Crisis Scotland said it is time to abolish the need for corroboration, where two independent sources of evidence are needed to bring a conviction.

Chief executive Sandy Brindley said: "Rape is a crime which can take a great deal of courage to report and the past decade has seen increasing numbers of women and men coming forward to report what has happened to them to the police.

"The vast majority of reported rapes never make it to court and the most common reason rape survivors are given for this is the requirement in Scotland for corroboration.

"This disproportionately affects rape cases, and we believe that the time has come to look again at removing the requirement for corroboration."

Justice secretary Michael Matheson pledged the government would seek to strengthen the law "where possible".

"While the relatively low conviction rate for rape reflects, in part, the challenging evidential requirements to prove this crime," he said.

"The government will continue to seek to strengthen the law where possible, and how such cases are dealt with.

"Since last April judges are required to direct juries in certain sexual offence cases on how to consider evidence - specifically explaining why a victim may not physically resist their attacker, nor report an offence immediately."

The Scottish Government partly linked fewer court proceedings overall to a fall in crime, although the number of proceedings fell 8% in 2016/17 while crime only fell 3%.

Conviction rates are highest for motoring offences, with 93% of people proceeded against last year convicted. They are lowest for rape and attempted rape.

However, these crimes also attracted the longest average sentences.

Conviction rates are calculated by dividing the number of people convicted by the number of people proceeded against in court.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.