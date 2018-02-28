Maplin goes into administration putting Scots jobs at risk

The electronics firm employs 2335 people across the UK, including 177 in Scotland.

Electronics firm Maplin has gone into administration, putting almost 200 jobs at risk in Scotland.

The retailer, which has 17 stores north of the border, is the second company to go into administration on Wednesday.

Toys R Us earlier called in administrators as it faced an underfunded pension scheme.

Maplin employs 2335 people across the UK, including 177 in Scotland.

Attempts by management to secure a buyer for the business had failed, leading to PwC being appointed as administrators.

Graham Harris, the company's chief executive, said: "I can confirm this morning that it has not been possible to secure a solvent sale of the business and as a result we now have no alternative but to enter into an administration process.

"During this process Maplin will continue to trade and remains open for business."

'Maplin has been hit hard by a slowdown in consumer spending and more expensive imports as the pound has weakened.' Zelf Hussain, PwC

Mr Harris said the retailer has been struggling to mitigate the impact of the pound's devaluation following the Brexit vote, a weak consumer environment and the withdrawal of credit insurance.

He continued: "This necessitated an intensive search for new capital that in current market conditions has proved impossible to raise.

"These macro factors have been the principal challenge, not the Maplin brand or its market differentiation."

Zelf Hussain, joint administrator and PwC partner, said: "The challenging conditions in the UK retail sector are well documented.

"Like many other retailers, Maplin has been hit hard by a slowdown in consumer spending and more expensive imports as the pound has weakened.

"Our initial focus as administrators will be to engage with parties who may be interested in acquiring all or part of the company."

He continued: "We will continue to trade the business as normal whilst a buyer is sought.

"Staff have been paid their February wages and will continue to be paid for future work while the company is in administration."

