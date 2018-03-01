Travel delays and schools closed as snow continues to bite

An amber warning is in place for the majority of Scotland until 10am on Friday.

Snow: Services will continue to be disrupted.

Schools are to remain closed while more travel disruption is expected due to heavy snow.

The Met Office warn "some rural communities might be cut off for several days" as more snow continues to fall.

More than 20 councils have closed all their schools in areas including Glasgow, East Lothian and Dundee.

ScotRail has said all services in the area covered by the Met Office's amber warning will be suspended during peak time on Friday morning.

Lines will then be tested for safety before they are reopened depending on conditions.

Flights are expected to be delayed at Glasgow and Edinburgh Airports on Friday.

Passengers on Aberdeen and Inverness services will also experience disruption while trains across the country are facing more delays.

Officers have warned blizzards will cause hazardous driving conditions on routes including the Tay Road Bridge on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The message to drivers remains to avoid travelling in the amber weather warning area, where we are continuing to see heavy and frequent snow."

