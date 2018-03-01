Military drafted in to transport NHS workers to hospitals

Ministry of Defence vehicles will be used to help transport 200 workers in NHS Lothian.

Emergency: More than 200 workers will be transported to work. Stewart Carle

Ministry of Defence (MoD) vehicles and drivers will be used to transport more than 200 NHS Scotland staff to their work on Friday, the health secretary has announced.

A fleet of 4x4 MoD vehicles will be used alongside two Police Scotland vehicles and eight from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in the NHS Lothian region.

Transport in the area has become paralysed after days of heavy snow showers and freezing temperatures.

Health secretary Shona Robison warned the weather "is still potentially life-threatening".

The announcement comes shortly after part of the Glasgow Royal Infirmary's roof was blown off during the severe weather.

The vehicles will be used to transport clinical and support staff to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and the Western General hospitals, as well as getting the workers home after their shifts.

An amber weather warning will remain in place for much of central and eastern Scotland until 10 am on Friday.

Announcing the emergency measures, Robison said: "The Scottish Government's Resilience Coordination Centre is continuing to work with local authorities and public services across Scotland and ensure they have the support they need and we have acted quickly on a specific request from NHS Lothian.

"My priority is the safety of staff and patients and the measures we have put in place will ensure these are protected during challenging circumstances.

"Many areas of Scotland continue to see very difficult and dangerous conditions - that is why the amber warning will remain in place overnight and tomorrow morning.

"I urge people to heed the advice and avoid travel if at all possible as the weather is still potentially life-threatening. We can also expect continued significant disruption on the transport networks in the coming days.

"We are working with all the relevant agencies to co-ordinate efforts and further updates will be provided as quickly as possible."

The Met Office warn some rural areas may be cut off due to drifting snow whilst the National Grid have raised concerns over the UK's gas supplies.

