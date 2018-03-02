Record-breaking snowfalls blasted parts of Scotland 

Renfrewshire, Dunbartonshire and Inverclyde had as much as 50cm of snow.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5743973791001-news-2018-03-02-v02seandva-17-56-52.jpg" />

Parts of Scotland have experienced record-breaking snowfall this week.

Renfrewshire, Dunbartonshire and Inverclyde had as much as 50cm of snow, a record for these areas.

One of the worst affected was Bishopton in Renfrewshire, accumulating the most snow since records began 18 years ago. The previous record was 22cm in 2006.

At Drumalbin, near Lanark, 49cm of snow fell, a record for the area in March.

In Gogarbank, Edinburgh, 21cm of snow was recorded on Friday morning, estimated to be the deepest March snow in the city since 1979, when 25cm was witnessed at Turnhouse.

Meanwhile, 15cm fell in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, 14cm accumulated in Strathallan near Perth and 13cm was witnessed in Lossiemouth, Moray.

In comparison, only 2cm of snow fell in Aviemore despite being known for its wintry conditions.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5743793824001-alfie-and-dog-and-clare-struggle-through-the-snow.jpg" />

STV Weather presenter Sean Batty, who obtained the figures, said: "A week ago I started to think this may be a historical weather event, that we would be talking about for some time, and it certainly hasn't let us down.

"This truly has been a record-breaking spell of weather with very low temperatures, and in some areas the biggest snowfalls on record."

Meanwhile, Thursday was the coldest March day on record for Glasgow, Paisley, Shetland, Fair Isle, Orkney, Ayr and parts of Aberdeenshire.

The temperature in Lerwick only managed to reach -2.3C in the afternoon, which was well below the previous record of -1.7C, recorded in 1937, with data going back to 1929.

Sean added: "An absolutely exceptional spell of weather, the likes of which may not be experienced again for many years.

"Many of us will be talking about this event for a long time to come."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.