In pictures: Scotland's third day covered in heavy snow
Scotland has been blanketed by snowfall after being hit by the'beast from east'.
Edinburgh
It was another day off school for kids in the capital, some of whom went sledging at Bruntsfield Links.
A pheasant trying to keep out of the snow but the shelter doesn't offer much protection.
Strathblane
The village near Stirling was one of the worst-hit by snowdrifts.
The snow on the main street was up to this man's waist.
M80
It was even deeper for this worker who went above and beyond on the M80.
Carluke
Five families have been snowed in at neighbouring farmhouses in Carluke, South Lanarkshire for three days.
Balintore
Locals working to clear a side road covered in snow.
Aberdeen
Empty shelves in a Tesco on Wellington Road.
