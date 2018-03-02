In pictures: Scotland's third day covered in heavy snow

Scotland has been blanketed by snowfall after being hit by the'beast from east'.

In pictures: Scotland has been battered with snow for three days.

Edinburgh

It was another day off school for kids in the capital, some of whom went sledging at Bruntsfield Links.

Sledging: Children at Bruntsfield Links.

A pheasant trying to keep out of the snow but the shelter doesn't offer much protection.

Pheasant: Trying to find some shelter.

Strathblane

The village near Stirling was one of the worst-hit by snowdrifts.

Strathblane: Heavy snow. (Pic by Eilidh McManus)

The snow on the main street was up to this man's waist.

Strathblane: Snow was waist height.

M80

It was even deeper for this worker who went above and beyond on the M80.

Carluke

Five families have been snowed in at neighbouring farmhouses in Carluke, South Lanarkshire for three days.

Snowed in: Pamela Mailler poses next to a wall of snow.

Balintore

Locals working to clear a side road covered in snow.

Balintore: Locals clearing the snow.

Aberdeen

Empty shelves in a Tesco on Wellington Road.

Wellington Road: Empty shelves in Tesco.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.