Snow warning remains as thaw begins across Scotland

A weather warning remains in place with more snow on the way in parts of Scotland, even as most of the country begins to thaw.

Record-breaking snowfall brought travel to a halt earlier this week as the "Beast from the East" swept in.

However, rail services are gradually getting back to normal and Glasgow and Edinburgh airports have reopened.

The Met Office has warned snow showers are expected to continue but the forecaster has rescinded its earlier red and amber warnings.

A yellow alert will remain in place across most of Scotland until midnight on Monday.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "Snow will continue to feed into the north and east of the country through Saturday, with occasional moderate bursts. Light flurries may still push a little further west through the central belt towards Glasgow.

"There's still the possibility of several centimetres falling in the east on Saturday.

"Temperatures will fall widely a few degrees below freezing on Saturday night with ice developing once again, especially in areas where there's been a slight thaw.

"On Sunday slightly milder air will push north along with a band of rain, sleet and snow which will affect central and southern Scotland in the afternoon.

"There could be some heavier bursts, and this is likely to fall as snow to low levels at first, but should turn more to sleet as the milder air spreads in. In the north and north east, it will be very similar to Saturday with further snow showers, although these are likely to turn more to rain and sleet at lower levels too.

"Temperatures slowly creep up in the coming days with highs around 3C on Sunday, 5C on Monday and Tuesday and 6C by Thursday.

"This means that a proper thaw will set in from Monday, but temperatures by night will still be close to freezing, leading to ice. Temperatures at this time of year should be around 8C to 9C during the day, but I reckon we'll need to wait a while before we get back to our usual March highs."

The red alert issued by the Met Office on Wednesday was the first in Scotland since its current warning system was introduced in 2011.

'Our network faces a lot of challenges as we work to get it back up and running.' ScotRail

ScotRail said its staff are working "night and day" to reopen lines but in some areas their work is being undone bydrifting snow.

The West Coast Mainline to England through Carlisle remains closed, but limited services including as Edinburgh to Glasgow, Glasgow to Ayr and Inverness to Aberdeen are running.

A ScotRail spokesman said: "Our network faces a lot of challenges as we work to get it back up and running.

"In some parts there are high winds of up to 40mph, which is causing snow to drift back onto tracks in exposed areas.

"In many cases our snow ploughs clear a line, only for the snow to drift back as soon as the ploughs move on. Freezing temperatures are also causing severe icing on some trains and in tunnels."

The Scottish Government has urged communities to work together to clear up local roads and pavements.

Shoppers have also been asked to be "sensible" when buying food and supplies as stocks run low in some areas.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: "If you have capacity to help neighbours, or are the owner of large vehicles that could assist the clearance work on your local road, I would encourage you to volunteer and look out for vulnerable people.

"Shop deliveries in some local areas may be affected in the short-term, so I would also ask that people are patient and sensible when purchasing food or fuel, as the situation gradually returns to normal."

