  • STV
  • MySTV

Snow warning remains as thaw begins across Scotland

Chris Foote Chris Foote

Snow brought travel to a halt earlier this week as the 'Beast from the East' swept in.

A weather warning remains in place with more snow on the way in parts of Scotland, even as most of the country begins to thaw.

Record-breaking snowfall brought travel to a halt earlier this week as the "Beast from the East" swept in.

However, rail services are gradually getting back to normal and Glasgow and Edinburgh airports have reopened.

The Met Office has warned snow showers are expected to continue but the forecaster has rescinded its earlier red and amber warnings.

A yellow alert will remain in place across most of Scotland until midnight on Monday.

Glasgow: Airport was closed by snow.
Glasgow: Airport was closed by snow. Janet Bannister

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "Snow will continue to feed into the north and east of the country through Saturday, with occasional moderate bursts. Light flurries may still push a little further west through the central belt towards Glasgow.

"There's still the possibility of several centimetres falling in the east on Saturday.

"Temperatures will fall widely a few degrees below freezing on Saturday night with ice developing once again, especially in areas where there's been a slight thaw.

"On Sunday slightly milder air will push north along with a band of rain, sleet and snow which will affect central and southern Scotland in the afternoon.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1409471-revealed-record-breaking-snowfall-for-parts-of-scotland/ | default

"There could be some heavier bursts, and this is likely to fall as snow to low levels at first, but should turn more to sleet as the milder air spreads in. In the north and north east, it will be very similar to Saturday with further snow showers, although these are likely to turn more to rain and sleet at lower levels too.

"Temperatures slowly creep up in the coming days with highs around 3C on Sunday, 5C on Monday and Tuesday and 6C by Thursday.

"This means that a proper thaw will set in from Monday, but temperatures by night will still be close to freezing, leading to ice. Temperatures at this time of year should be around 8C to 9C during the day, but I reckon we'll need to wait a while before we get back to our usual March highs."

The red alert issued by the Met Office on Wednesday was the first in Scotland since its current warning system was introduced in 2011.

'Our network faces a lot of challenges as we work to get it back up and running.'
ScotRail

ScotRail said its staff are working "night and day" to reopen lines but in some areas their work is being undone bydrifting snow.

The West Coast Mainline to England through Carlisle remains closed, but limited services including as Edinburgh to Glasgow, Glasgow to Ayr and Inverness to Aberdeen are running.

A ScotRail spokesman said: "Our network faces a lot of challenges as we work to get it back up and running.

"In some parts there are high winds of up to 40mph, which is causing snow to drift back onto tracks in exposed areas.

"In many cases our snow ploughs clear a line, only for the snow to drift back as soon as the ploughs move on. Freezing temperatures are also causing severe icing on some trains and in tunnels."

The Scottish Government has urged communities to work together to clear up local roads and pavements.

Shoppers have also been asked to be "sensible" when buying food and supplies as stocks run low in some areas.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: "If you have capacity to help neighbours, or are the owner of large vehicles that could assist the clearance work on your local road, I would encourage you to volunteer and look out for vulnerable people.

"Shop deliveries in some local areas may be affected in the short-term, so I would also ask that people are patient and sensible when purchasing food or fuel, as the situation gradually returns to normal."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.