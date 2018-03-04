Weather warning still in place for icy conditions

  • STV
Much of Scotland's roads are frozen over after snow turned to ice overnight.

Ice: Drivers have been asked to take care on roads which may have frozen overnight.
Ice: Drivers have been asked to take care on roads which may have frozen overnight.

Icy roads and further snow will continue to blight parts of Scotland on Sunday - but for many an end to the widespread freezing conditions is in sight.

A yellow weather warning for snow is in place for much of the day until 11am.

Forecasters say temperatures could plummet to lows of minus 4C in rural areas overnight.

However, a gradual thaw will continue to take hold for many places on Sunday.

Roads: Drivers have been warned to take care.
Roads: Drivers have been warned to take care.

The milder weather spells the end of frozen rain - the rare weather phenomenon seen recently which occurs when snow, ice, sleet or hail passes through warm air before cooling closer to the ground and freezing on impact.

On Saturday, freezing rain and high winds left hundreds of homes without power, while the thawing conditions caused a number of pipes to burst on the Isle of Wight, Southern Water said.

Snow: Some cars are still stranded,
Snow: Some cars are still stranded,
Icicles caused damage to overhead cables in Bishopton tunnel.

Airports are beginning reopen and train routes resume, but some operators have warned of reduced or altered timetables

