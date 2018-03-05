  • STV
  • MySTV

Record number of young people take on apprenticeships

STV

The figures reflect a more positive perception of the traineeships, according to financial advisers.

Employment: A record 26,262 took up Modern Apprenticeships last year.
Employment: A record 26,262 took up Modern Apprenticeships last year.

Record numbers of young people taking up apprenticeships in Scotland have benefited from a "changing attitude", according to a financial adviser.

Data from Skills Development Scotland reveals the number of Modern Apprenticeship starts in 2016/17 hit a record 26,262 - beating the 26,000 national target.

Financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP has said the study reveals a more positive perception of the traineeships.

Andrew Howie, managing partner in Scotland, said: "This changing attitude represents an evolution in the expectations of young people and parents when it comes to learning beyond school.

"Add in rising living costs and it becomes clear why those looking at higher education options are increasingly seeing apprenticeships and other earn as you learn routes, as a positive route in to a successful career."

The firm have called for collaboration between employers and education providers to be incentivised.

'This changing attitude represents an evolution in the expectations of young people and parents when it comes to learning beyond school.'
Andrew Howie

Mr Howie added: "This includes creating a new school performance measure for every pupil to have at least one interaction with an employer every year, and encouraging universities and business schools to offer graduate level apprenticeships."

The report surveyed 1,000 people aged between 16 and 25 as well as 1,000 parents of under-18s.

It found 70% of young people and 79% of parents think that apprenticeships offer good career prospects, with 42% of young people believing they have the same value as a university degree.

Almost half of surveyed parents said they think a university degree delivers less value than it used to, while two thirds of young people said they think university is not necessary to get a well-paid job.

The report also investigated the attitudes of 500 UK employers and showed a similarly positive sentiment about hiring apprentices.

Half of the employers surveyed said they plan to recruit more apprentices than they do now in the next five years.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.