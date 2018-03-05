Commuters urged to be cautious as snow turns to slush

Schools in Fife, West Lothian and the Borders will reopen on Tuesday but football matches are off.

Weather: The clear up in Scotland last week was unprecedented in recent times.

Scotland is slowly getting back to normal after the beast from the east delayed the start of Spring.

However, Met Office yellow "be aware" warnings, covering snow spells and icy roads, remain in place until 11.55pm and delays to travel and public transport could still occur.

The vast majority of schools have reopened but pupils in Fife, West Lothian and the Scottish Borders will return on Tuesday after managing an extra day off due to the extreme weather.

The aftermath of the worst snow to hit the country since 2010 continues to disrupt the football calendar.

Tuesday's Scottish Championship match between Dunfermline Athletic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle has been postponed and Dundee United v Queen of the South is also off.

Two matches in League One and three in League Two will be played at a later date.

People have been urged to remain vigilant while the weather alerts persist, with police advising motorists to drive with caution in all areas.

Public transport was suspended and people were last week told not to drive from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning across the central belt.

The travel network largely paralysed until the end of the week due to heavy snow.

'Conditions have improved significantly in many parts of the country but I would urge the Scottish public to remain vigilant.' John Swinney

Many transport services were back up and running as people returned to work this week.

Virgin Trains said the route between Carlisle and Scotland has reopened, and it expected to run a near-normal service.

ScotRail's latest update said its teams have been working through the weekend to make sure the 2,800 miles of track on Scotland's railway are clear of snow and ice.

A statement said: "Scotland's railway is open, with a near normal service running on ScotRail routes across the country.

"There may be minor alterations to services throughout Monday.

"You may find some trains have fewer carriages than usual - our trains have taken a battering from the snow and freezing temperatures in recent days.

"We continue to remove packed snow and ice from underneath our trains, which can cause train faults."

Lothian Buses said its services were operating on full routes.

The yellow weather warning advises that spells of snow will continue to affect parts of Scotland, bringing further accumulations in places as well as icy stretches on untreated surfaces.

It continues: "Snow will mainly fall inland and will become increasingly confined to hills and mountains during Monday.

"Further delays to travel and public transport could occur."

A further warning for Tuesday until 3pm advises that snow is expected to develop over parts of central and northern Scotland early that day.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: "Conditions have improved significantly in many parts of the country but I would urge the Scottish public to remain vigilant.

"Yellow (be aware) weather warnings are still in place across all but the most westerly parts of Scotland, and in most parts ice and surface water will create challenges for drivers on some minor roads.

"The advice from Police Scotland is travel with caution in all areas, and drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and check weather forecasts."

