  • STV
  • MySTV

Firearm licence applicants should face social media checks

STV

HMICS review calls for online activity to be assessed as part of the licensing process.

Guns: Social media assessments south of the border has had an impact on the issuing of certificates.
Guns: Social media assessments south of the border has had an impact on the issuing of certificates. © STV

Social media background checks should be used more often by police considering whether to grant firearms licences, according to a new report.

A review of Police Scotland's approach to firearms licensing suggested social media accounts - which are currently not routinely checked - could be a useful source of information about an applicant's suitability to hold a firearm.

HM Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland (HMICS) highlighted cases in England and Wales where extremist views or "inappropriate" photographs came to light which might have had an impact on the issuing of certificates.

HMICS noted the "capacity and capability constraints" faced by Police Scotland but welcomed indications that social media would be used as a source of information in future.

The report on firearms licensing arrangements said that overall significant progress had been made by the force, including the roll-out of a national IT system and training course.

Most checks on applicants to ensure they are suitable to hold a firearm were carried out effectively but assessments could be developed further, it found.

Police Scotland should consider the more frequent use of unannounced home visits as well as the lack of a common IT system for recording fixed penalty notices which might lead to incomplete intelligence, the report said.

HMICS expressed surprise at the lack of more thorough checks on visitors, with almost 5,000 permits for firearms and shotguns issued to people visiting Scotland to shoot in 2017.

The report also backed the force's requirement for applicants to have a medical report as "a significant step forward in protecting the public in Scotland" despite some applicants complaining about the resulting cost and delay.

'Work has already begun to improve our training and operating model, and the recommendations made will be acted upon.'
Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams

Criticism was directed at the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) for "a lack of oversight and effective scrutiny" of firearms licensing while it was also necessary to improve communication internally within Police Scotland and externally with applicants.

The report noted that while Police Scotland received over £1.3m in fees for firearms licensing in 2016/17, this did not meet the full costs of delivering the service.

Other recommendations called for the force to improve training for firearms enquiry officers, explore the possibility of an online application system and consider setting up an independent advisory group on firearms licensing.

Responding to the report, Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams said: "Public safety is our number one priority and we welcome this HMICS report which praises the significant progress made in the delivery of a consistent and effective firearms licensing service.

"Our service is designed to protect and promote public safety, and evidence suggests the national firearms licensing service is improving and operating efficiently.

"Every firearms certificate granted is done so only after full and proper checks have been carried out. "

"Applicants also have to demonstrate that they use their firearms on a regular, legitimate basis for work, sport or leisure.

"Work has already begun to improve our training and operating model, and the recommendations made will be acted upon.

"We are particularly pleased that HMICS commented positively on the work that has been carried out to ensure that GPs in Scotland are fully engaged in assisting us to make more informed decisions on the medical suitability of applicants for firearms and shotgun certificates.

"We view this as a significant contribution towards ensuring public safety."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.