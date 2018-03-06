Snow and rain causing travel chaos across Scotland

A yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place for the majority of the country.

Snow: Major tailbacks on several routes. Traffic Scotland

Major travel delays are being caused due to snow and rain.

A yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place for the majority of the country until 9pm on Tuesday.

Commuters are facing rush hour delays on several routes including the M90, M8, M9 and Edinburgh city bypass.

Meanwhile, huge tailbacks are being caused after a crash on the A76 near New Cumnock in East Ayrshire.

A collision on the M9 between junction 3 Linlithgow and junction 4 Lathallan is also causing delays for commuters.

Train services have also been disrupted between North Berwick and Edinburgh due to snow, while services between the capital and Glasgow were delayed by flooding and signalling problems.

In the Highlands, roads have been affected by flooding, including the B9166 between Fearn and Balintore.

Meanwhile, in Midlothian, school pupils were told to stay away until 11am after heavy snow fell.

