New Look to close eight Scots stores putting jobs at risk

The shops are among 60 UK stores earmarked for potential closure by the fashion retailer.

New Look: One of four threatened Scottish stores. Google 2018

Eight New Look stores in Scotland are facing closure, putting dozens of jobs at risk.

They are among 60 UK branches earmarked for closure by the fashion retailer.

The shops in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Dundee, Troon and Newton Mearns could shut before the end of the year.

New Look said it has struggled with an "extremely challenging" retail environment amid falling revenue and the departure of managing director Danny Barrasso.

Executive chairman Alistair McGeorge said: "Given our challenged trading performance and over-rented UK store estate, we are having to take tough but necessary actions to reduce our fixed cost base and restore long-term profitability."

The closures are part of a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) proposal and will have to be approved by New Look's creditors before going ahead.

When a company is experiencing difficulties in paying its debts, its directors can propose a CVA - a legally-binding agreement with its creditors aimed at helping it avoid administration or liquidation.

Mr McGeorge added: "We have held constructive discussions with our key landlords and strategic partners and will now seek creditor approval on our CVA proposal.

"A priority for us is to keep all potentially affected colleagues informed during this difficult time."

The affected stores in Scotland are Glasgow, Buchanan Street; Edinburgh, Ocean Terminal, Craigleith and Cameron Toll; Aberdeen, Bon Accord; Dundee, Wellgate; Troon, and Newtonmearns.

A decision will be made on New Look's CVA on March 21.

