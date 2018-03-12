News Stand: 'Callous' landlord, automatic life sentences

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Monday, March 12.

#Scotpapers: May prepares retaliatory measures against Russia.

Catch up on the headlines from around the country this Monday.

The Daily Record leads on the story of a "callous" landlord who evicted a mother and threw all her belongings out the window in the rain while she was out.

And The Herald reports a call from a leading international justice expert that Scotland should ban automatic life sentences for murder.

The National covers the UK Government's decision to table its Brexit Bill amendments later on Monday despite ongoing opposition to the legislation from the Scottish and Welsh governments.

While The Scotsman leads with the £70bn over ten years pledged to Scotland by shadow chancellor John McDonnell if Labour win the next general election and form a government.

The Times says Theresa May's government is preparing to retaliate against Russia if a link can be proved to the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter with a nerve agent in Salisbury.

Finally The Press and Journal covers a teenage house party gone wrong in Aberdeen.

