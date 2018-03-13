News Stand: May's Putin threat, Killer strangled Chloe

Catch up with today's front page news from across Scotland on 13/03/2018.

News stand: 13/03/2018.

Most of today's front pages are dominated by Theresa May warning Russia over Salisbury attack.

The Herald: May's ultimatum to Putin over Russian nerve agent.

The Scottish Daily Express: May gives Putin 24 hours to tell us truth.

The Guardian: May points finger at Russia over 'reckless' poisoning of spy.

The Daily Record has the story of murdered Chloe Miazek: Strangled to death in kinky sex romp.

The National has covered the story of shamed MSP Mark McDonald: 'McDonald's return will stop women ever coming forward'.

And finally The Press and Journal says Shamed MSP hit with new shocking claims.

