Virgin Trains discount fares for Millennials with avocados

Those aged 26-30 can get up to 1/3 off rail fares for Virgin West Coast trains.

Avocado: Young people aged 26-30 will receive a discount. Virgin Trains

Virgin Trains West Coast have announced that Millennials carrying avocados can get 1/3 off rail prices for a week.

The avocard was launched after 10,000 trial rail cards for those aged 26-30 sold out in minutes.

The discount is only available between March 13 to 20.

A statement for Virgin Trains said: "With the #avocard, you'll get all the perks of the 26-30 railcard.

"Simply present an avocado in place of the railcard at any Virgin Trains West Coast station to get a 1/3 off our fares."

Further conditions state you must carry the avocard with you throughout the duration of the journey, and pictures of avocados will not count.

A Virgin Trains spokesperson told the Evening Standard: "We want to help any of our customers who missed out on the millennial railcard - so we decided to offer them the same discounted fares in a lighthearted way."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.