News Stand: Rapist is killer's brother, Russian threat
Catch up on today's headline news from across Scotland on Wednesday, March 14.
Today's Daily Record: Evil rapist is whip-sex killer's brother.
The Times of Scotland says Russia warns Britain: 'Don't try to intimidate us.'
The Scottish Daily Express has Another enemy of Putin dead as Russian exile 'strangled' in London.
The National: 'Scotland is shackled to a sinking ship'
The Press and Journal has Murder trial told of gang attack on man.
And finally The Herald says Britain will still be paying EU divorce bill in 2064.
