News Stand: Rapist is killer's brother, Russian threat 

Catch up on today's headline news from across Scotland on Wednesday, March 14.

News Stand: 14/03/2018.

Today's Daily Record: Evil rapist is whip-sex killer's brother.

The Times of Scotland says Russia warns Britain: 'Don't try to intimidate us.'

The Scottish Daily Express has Another enemy of Putin dead as Russian exile 'strangled' in London.

The National: 'Scotland is shackled to a sinking ship'

The Press and Journal has Murder trial told of gang attack on man.

And finally The Herald says Britain will still be paying EU divorce bill in 2064.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.