All Scots Toys R Us stores to close down within weeks

Toys R Us: All stores to close in weeks. PA

Hundreds of Scots workers are facing redundancy after Toys R Us announced the closure of all of its UK stores.

The stricken company has announced that it will be shutting the stores within the next six weeks after failing to find a new buyer.

The toy company, which has 11 stores in Scotland, will start the redundancy process on Wednesday.

Every one of the 100 Toys R Us stores throughout the UK will be closed causing around 3000 job losses.

Toys R Us has struggled in recent years to compete with online retailers and made a £500,000 operating loss on sales of £418m in 2016.

Its parent company in the US has been involved in formal bankruptcy protection proceedings leaving it unable to lend any money to the UK subsidiary.

