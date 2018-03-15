News Stand: Cold warning, 'Neo Nazi' mosque attack
Catch up with Thursday's front page news from across Scotland.
Today's Daily Record says Cold Warning as May boots out 23 Moscow spooks and Putin vows revenge.
The Press and Journal has the story of a North-east 'neo-Nazi' who plotted bomb attacks on Scottish mosques.
The National says UK hits back at Russia over spy attack.
The Scottish Daily Express says Dead Russian was on Putin's 'hit list'.
The Herald says Fury as Corbyn misjudges mood over Russian attack.
And finally The Guardian says Russia threatens retaliation as May expels 23 diplomats.
