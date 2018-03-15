  • STV
  • MySTV

Police apologise to officers 'failed' by corruption probe

STV

Deputy chief constable Rose Fitzpatrick admitted the force failed four colleagues.

Rose Fitzpatrick: 'I continue to offer my wholehearted apologies.' (file pic)
Rose Fitzpatrick: 'I continue to offer my wholehearted apologies.' (file pic) PA

One of Scotland's most senior police officers has admitted the force failed four colleagues at the centre of a probe into illegal surveillance.

Deputy chief constable Rose Fitzpatrick said she continued to offer her "wholehearted" apology to the serving and retired officers who were targeted by Police Scotland's Counter Corruption Unit (CCU).

However, she defended the force's handling of an independent investigation into the CCU carried out by Durham Constabulary.

The external force was asked by Police Scotland to probe the CCU after it emerged guidelines on accessing communications data were breached in 2015 by officers attempting to uncover a journalist's sources in relation to the murder of Emma Caldwell in 2005.

Michael Barton, chief constable of Durham Constabulary, last month told Holyrood's Justice Sub-Committee on Policing the four complainants had been "gravely wronged" and said he had been prevented from carrying out a proper investigation into the CCU.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1406232-seven-officers-cleared-over-emma-caldwell-murder-inquiry/ | default

Ms Fitzpatrick said she had met with three of the four wronged officers in March of last year to offer a "wholehearted and unreserved" apology, and had also apologised to all four by letter "not only for the failings which occurred in 2015 but for the subsequent impact on them and their families".

She said: "As I said to them when I met them and I have repeated in my letters to them, I feel we failed them as an organisation absolutely and that we continued to fail them by not being in contact with them.

"I continue to offer them my wholehearted apologies for that failing."

Mr Barton told the committee he had originally been asked to carry out an investigation into the CCU following a ruling of the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) but that was later downgraded to an inquiry.

Ms Fitzpatrick acknowledged there had been a "significant difference of professional view" between the two about how to proceed but that had been resolved by her having taken legal advice.

She said: "It's not unusual in complex matters for there to be a difference of professional view about the best way of progressing things.

"But we were very clear that he and Durham Constabulary had been asked to undertake an independent investigation only into the complaints allegations, the non-criminal complaints allegations, and that our conduct regulations require other stages to take place should there require to be an investigation then into the conduct of individual officers."

Earlier this year an independent investigation into allegations of misconduct against officers in the former CCU, carried out by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), found there had been no misconduct.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.