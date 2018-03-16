News Stand: Labour burka slur, row over Salmond's RT show

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Friday, March 16.

#Scotpapers: Russia warns of backlash.

Catch up on the headlines from around the country on Friday.

The Daily Record leads on racist remarks by Dumfries and Galloway Labour councillor Jim Dempster against transport minister Humza Yousaf about not being able to see him "under the burka".

The National, Scotland's youngest newspaper, is celebrating its 1000th edition.

Both the Scottish Daily Express and The Herald report on the ongoing diplomatic row over the poisoning in Salisbury of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia, with Russia warning of a backlash.

Linked to this, The Scotsman covers a row over Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh's role in the SNP's national executive committee given she co-hosts Alex Salmond's TV show on Kremlin-funded broadcaster RT.

Finally, The Press and Journal leads on the reopening under temporary management of crisis-hit Moray establishment the Mansion House Hotel.

