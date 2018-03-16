Scots darts star Peter Wright pays tribute to Jim Bowen

World number two sports colourful display on his head during Premier League meeting.

Peter Wright shows off the tribute to Jim Bowen. PDC

Scottish darts player Peter Wright paid tribute to Bullseye host Jim Bowen with a colourful tattoo.

The world number two, known for his decorative head artworks, sported the display during the Premier League meeting in Nottingham on Thursday night.

Bowen, 80, died earlier this week.

The comedian was best known for presenting the 1980s and 90s darts-based quiz show which ran for 14 years on ITV.

Wright, originally from Livingston, lost his match 7-1 to Michael Smith.

