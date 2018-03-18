  • STV
Glasgow’s unwitting role in heralding the end of the world

STV

Nuclear weapon alert system has already been trialled on thousands of city's residents.

There are approximately 13,000 nuclear warheads in the world.

Relations between Britain and Russia are deteriorating fast, not helped by President Vladimir Putin's threat of a new arms race with the declaration that his military forces are testing a new line of unstoppable strategic nuclear-capable weapons.

There are already approximately 13,000 nuclear warheads in the world, held in descending order of stockpile size by Russia, the USA, China, France, the UK, Pakistan, India, Israel and North Korea.

But should the unthinkable happen and one be launched at Britain - the most likely scenario being a missile fired from a Russian submarine - how would we know that Armageddon was on its way?

The answer? A humble text message. That's right, a text message. No 'Four-Minute Warning' delivered by radio stations, TV channels and a network of sirens across the country.

That approach was retired in 1992 after 39 years of peace, the reduced likelihood of an air attack and the increased use of double-glazing - the latter cited by the government as problematic in allowing people to hear any warning.

Instead, there'll be pings, beeps, whooshes and tings as every mobile, smart or otherwise, in the UK simultaneously receives an automated message and the nation collectively fumbles for their phones.

It's a system that's already been trialled, with thousands of Glaswegians unwittingly playing their part in testing out just how the government will inform us that the end is nigh.

Back on October 3, 2013, under the direction of the Civil Contingencies Secretariat (part of the Cabinet Office) and working in conjunction with O2 Telefonica, 24,755 SMS messages were sent in three tranches to the public.

A text message will signal an imminent nuclear strike.

The first read: "We are conducting a trial of civil alert systems. You may receive messages over the next two hours, but you should not be alarmed."

The second: "We are conducting a trial of civil alert systems. Do not be alarmed."

While the third declared: "We have been conducting a trial of civil alert systems, which is now complete."

All included a link for people to give feedback.

According to Chris Starrs, PR manager at Glasgow City Council at the time: "We targeted an area just to the east of the city centre with a mixture of residential and business properties, but that would also have people passing through.

"Our trial messages were all generic and made no reference to any incidents, all of our communication activity made it clear this was simply part of a series of tests being conducted across the UK."

Just what those tests were in preparation for, however, wasn't advertised at the time.

A 2014 UK Government report into the trials, which were also held in Yorkshire and Suffolk, suggested more development was needed, including with regard to the security of the system.

Any changes made remain secret, as does the possible content of the 'final' message and proposed plans to integrate it with roadside warning signs and other means of public address.

Realistically, though, we'd only have a couple of minutes to prepare for any incoming nuclear strike, leaving the vast majority of people unable to seek any worthwhile cover.

As to whether there'd be mass hysteria or a defiantly Scottish stiff upper lip approach, let's hope we never find out.

  • Nathan Tyler is STV's news and current affairs editor

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.