Scottish computer game firms treble in just five years

Turnover in the sector has soared by almost £80m thanks to global hits such as Grand Theft Auto.

Video: Grand Theft Auto is one of the world's most popular games. Grand Theft Auto V/Rockstar Games (2013)

Turnover in the Scottish computer games sector has soared almost £80m over the past five years.

The number of video games companies in Scotland has trebled from 35 in 2011 to 105 in 2017, with the combined turnover increasing from £36.9m in 2011 to £115.7m by 2015, figures released by the SNP show.

The party said support from government body Scottish Enterprise has underpinned the growth in the sector.

In an answer to a parliamentary question submitted by SNP MSP Ash Denham, Fiona Hyslop said Scottish Enterprise had invested £11.5m in 38 video game companies over the five years since 2011.

Ms Denham said: "Scotland's video games sector has been booming, with just a handful of firms when the SNP came into office growing into more than a hundred now.

"This sector offers high quality jobs and exports around the world - with Rockstar North in particular a global brand.

"Support from Scottish Enterprise has underpinned the growth in this sector as part of our wider efforts to grow domestic businesses and increase exports - with latest figures showing Scottish exports rising faster than the rest of the UK.

"To build on that success, it's essential that Scotland remains in the world's largest single market after Brexit."

