Snow and ice warnings in place for Saturday and Sunday
Commuters have been warned that roads and railways are likely to be affected.
Snow is set to return to parts of Scotland on Saturday night with commutors warned that roads are likely to be affected.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is currently in place for much of the country and will be active from 5pm on Saturday until 10pm on Sunday.
Glasgow, Edinburgh, Fife and Tayside are all among the areas affected.
The Met Office, who issued the warning, have said that snow showers will turn heavier on Saturday night and last until Sunday morning.
Some roads and railways are likely to be affected as a result so anyone planning on travelling should be aware of potential delays.
Icy patches will also form on untreated surfaces, pavements and cycle paths.
A Met Office forecaster said: "A very cold easterly airstream will be in place over the weekend, bringing scattered snow showers, with isolated falls of 4-7 cm possible over higher ground.
"By day, any accumulations on roads will be temporary but will be more likely to settle from Saturday evening through to Sunday morning."
