Snow returns to Scotland, but how long will it last?

STV weather presenter Sean Batty takes a look at the latest round of wintry conditions.

Snow: Becoming an all to familiar site for some. .

Scotland woke up to an all to familiar sight this morning with much of the country being covered in the latest round of snowfall.

Cold air coming in from Russia has seen a return to the wintry conditions experienced throughout the UK three weeks ago.

But thankfully this time around won't turn out quite as bad as the so called 'beast from the east' with a return to slightly higher temperatures from Monday making sure any lingering snow quickly disappears.

By midweek parts of the country will see highs of 10C bringing with it some much needed sunshine.

But will that be the last we have seen of the snow?

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "Most of the country has seen a return to winter this weekend with cold Russian air coming back in.

"The worst of the snow and the extreme wind chill has been across southern England with over 20cm falling in parts of Buckinghamshire. In Scotland, the snowiest conditions have been through the central belt, very similar to the last easterly we had earlier in the month.

"Although this time, much less snow, with just 6cm being reported in Renfrewshire this morning and 1cm in Edinburgh. In Aberdeenshire 3cm was being reported, although I expect more was lying in Upper Deeside.

"We're now three weeks on from the last spell of snow and what people will notice later, as the sun comes out, is how much stronger it is and how it will thaw the lying snow quicker.

"By midweek some parts of the country will be reaching highs of 10C." Sean Batty

"The road and pavement temperatures at this time of year are also a bit higher which means the roads should clear as the snow showers ease through the day.

"Snow showers will continue to affect the east and central belt through the morning, but should begin to ease from around lunchtime.

"A few will continue into the evening, but should be a lot more isolated by then. There will be drier clearer conditions tonight with temperatures widely a few degrees below freezing, especially where there is still lying snow.

"This is just a very short wintry spell with temperatures on the rise on Monday with temperatures reaching 5-7C with plenty of sunshine.

"By midweek some parts of the country will be reaching highs of 10C. Even with milder conditions set to return, it does look like the weather turns a bit colder again next weekend and generally colder around Easter which could see a return to snow for some areas.

"Even as we head into spring people should still be prepared for more wintry spells to come."

The Met Office Yellow Warning for snow and ice is still active until 10pm on Sunday night.

