News Stand: Ant McPartlin arrested, Putin wins election

Here are your front pages from across Scotland for March 19, 2018.

#ScotPapers: The front pages from across Scotland.

The Daily Record leads with TV host Ant McPartlin being arrested over alleged drink-driving offences.

The Herald covers Vladimir Putin winning the Russian elections.

The Press and Journal leads with a massive blaze which destroyed a number of vintage vehicles.

The Daily Express and The Scotsman covers the launch of action against Russia by targeting wealthy oligarchs linked to Putin.

And The Scottish Times covers watchdogs backing away from betting curbs.

