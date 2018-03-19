Scotland's last Cardinal Keith O'Brien dies after fall

He passed away in the care of the Little Sisters of the Poor in Newcastle on Monday.

Keith O'Brien: Passed away just days after 80th birthday. STV

Scotland's last Cardinal Keith O'Brien has died.

The 80-year-old, who resigned as Archbishop of St Andrews and Edinburgh five years ago after admitting sexual misconduct, had deteriorated following a fall last month.

Mr O'Brien passed away in the care of the Little Sisters of the Poor in Newcastle upon Tyne on Monday.

He received the last rites on his 80th birthday on Saturday after Leo Cushley, Archbishop of St Andrews and Edinburgh, visited him in hospital.

Archbishop Cushley said: "In life, Cardinal O'Brien may have divided opinion - in death, however, I think all can be united in praying for the repose of his soul, for comfort for his grieving family and that support and solace be given to those whom he hurt and let down. May he rest in peace."



