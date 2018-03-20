News Stand: Fishing industry 'betrayed' in Brexit talks

Here are your front pages from across Scotland for March 20.

#ScotPapers: The front pages across Scotland.

The Scotsman, The National, and The Herald cover the fishing industry who feel "betrayed" over a Brexit deal the Conservatives reached.

The Scottish Times covers Cambridge Analytica, who allegedly used data mining technology to persuade people during the US elections.

The Daily Record covers the family of a man who died in a hotel fire still not being given answers three months after his death.

And The Daily Express covers a "major breakthrough" that could help those suffering from sight loss.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.