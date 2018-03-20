News Stand: Fishing industry 'betrayed' in Brexit talks
Here are your front pages from across Scotland for March 20.
The Scotsman, The National, and The Herald cover the fishing industry who feel "betrayed" over a Brexit deal the Conservatives reached.
The Scottish Times covers Cambridge Analytica, who allegedly used data mining technology to persuade people during the US elections.
The Daily Record covers the family of a man who died in a hotel fire still not being given answers three months after his death.
And The Daily Express covers a "major breakthrough" that could help those suffering from sight loss.
