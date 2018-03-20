More than ten sex offenders 'missing across Scotland'

Across the UK, the location of more than 480 convicted sex offenders is unknown.

Missing: 12 offenders have not registered new change of addresses. ©SNS Group

Police have lost tabs on 12 registered sex offenders in Scotland, according to a report.

The missing include rapists and paedophiles, including some who disappeared more than a decade ago, the investigation revealed.

Police Scotland said 12 registered sex offenders were wanted, all of whom are believed to be out of the UK.

Police did not name the missing sex offenders, citing the Data Protection Act.

Figures released to Sky News by 41 UK police forces showed 485 convicted sex offenders' whereabouts were unknown - a jump of more than 20% in the last three years.

The total number missing is up 22% on March 2015 when 39 UK police forces said they did not know the whereabouts of 396 registered sex offenders.

Alex Mayes, from charity Victim Support, said: "These figures will potentially be very alarming to victims of sexual offences and could undermine public confidence in the criminal justice system.

'To ensure the safety and well-being of survivors it is vital that the police strictly monitor sex offenders.' Alex Mayes, charity Victim Support

"To ensure the safety and well-being of survivors of sexual offences, as well as local communities, it is vital that the police strictly monitor sex offenders."

Registered sex offenders must inform police of their addresses and are subject to monitoring by authorities who manage certain sexual and violent criminals living in communities.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: "The UK has some of the toughest powers in the world to deal with registered sex offenders and we are committed to ensuring that the system is as robust as it can be.

"We have significantly strengthened the system of reporting that sex offenders are subject to, and a range of civil orders have given police more powers to manage their behaviour.

"When a registered sex offender goes missing, their details are recorded on national and international systems and the police will actively seek out further information and intelligence to locate them."

