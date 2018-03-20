Watch: Scotland's beaches 'sinking under a sea of plastic'
Plastic marine waste is a growing problem on beaches across the country.
Scotland's beaches are sinking under a sea of plastic.
Microplastics - tiny pieces of waste smaller than 1cm - have been found on hundreds of beaches alongside bottles, cotton buds and bags.
The Scottish Government has allocated £500,000 to tackle the problem, supported by an army of volunteers.
