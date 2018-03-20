Scottish baby names: From Ultra-Violet to Queen-Johannah
Bella-Caledonia and Aberdeen also ranked among some of the quirkiest in the country.
It's one of the biggest decisions any parent makes when their baby is born.
From the unusual to the more traditional, the top baby names of 2017 in Scotland have been published.
Ultra-Violet, Bella-Caledonia and Queen-Johannah rank among some of the quirkiest names in the country.
Other unusual ones include a girl called Aberdeen and a boy called Ransom.
Olivia and Jack continue to be the preferred names for babies in Scotland.
Luna and Harley have risen into the top 100 names for girls while Evan, Struan and Jax jumped into the top list for boys.
Quirkiest names
- Amazon
- Bella-Caledonia
- Casino
- Crown
- Duke
- Flourish
- Fox
- Kalypso
- Margarita
- Queen-Johannah
- Red
Babies named after places in Scotland
- Aberdeen
- Argyll
- Cove
- Cullen
- Irvine
- Oban
