Scottish baby names: From Ultra-Violet to Queen-Johannah

It's one of the biggest decisions any parent makes when their baby is born.

From the unusual to the more traditional, the top baby names of 2017 in Scotland have been published.

Ultra-Violet, Bella-Caledonia and Queen-Johannah rank among some of the quirkiest names in the country.

Other unusual ones include a girl called Aberdeen and a boy called Ransom.

Olivia and Jack continue to be the preferred names for babies in Scotland.

Luna and Harley have risen into the top 100 names for girls while Evan, Struan and Jax jumped into the top list for boys.

Quirkiest names

Amazon

Bella-Caledonia

Casino

Crown

Duke

Flourish

Fox

Kalypso

Margarita

Queen-Johannah

Red

Babies named after places in Scotland

Aberdeen

Argyll

Cove

Cullen

Irvine

Oban

