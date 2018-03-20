  • STV
Scotland's prison population 'among highest in Europe'

Chris Foote Chris Foote

For every 100,000 people living in Scotland, around 142 were in prison in 2016.

Prison: Thousands in jails across Scotland (file pic).
Prison: Thousands in jails across Scotland (file pic). HEMEDIA/SWNS Group

Scotland had one of the largest proportional prison populations in Europe in 2016, with more than 7600 people behind bars.

For every 100,000 people living in Scotland, around 142 were in prison - the ninth highest rate of any country within the EU. The average was around 110.

The UK also had the highest total prison population in Europe, with around 94,300 people locked up.

The snapshot figures were published this week by the Council of Europe in its latest annual prison survey.

'Historically it has been the case that our prison population has been higher.'
Scottish Prison Service spokesman

A spokesman for the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) acknowledged Scotland's prison population has historically been higher than elsewhere in Europe.

"This has also been true of England and Wales and the reasons for that are quite complex," they said.

"It seems custodial disposals are used more readily in this country than in others and the rise in convictions for historical sexual offences has partially offset the decline in convictions elsewhere."

The average daily population of Scotland's jails was around 5870 in 2001/01, which rose to a high of 7960 in 2009/10 and had fallen to 7550 by 2016/17.

Countries within EU with highest prison populations per 100,000

  • Lithuania: 244.1
  • Czech Republic: 213.0
  • Latvia: 212.6
  • Estonia: 202.9
  • Poland: 188.4
  • Slovakia: 187.6
  • Hungary: 184.8
  • England and Wales: 146.4
  • Scotland: 142.4
  • Romania: 140.0

There were 85,134 inmates and detainees in England and Wales on September 1, 2016, while Northern Ireland and Scotland had 1500 and 7657 respectively.

The combined total was the highest for all of the EU member states, compared with 68,514 in France, 64,397 in Germany, 54,195 in Italy and 60,687 in Spain.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.