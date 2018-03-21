Report: Women's drinking treated differently to men's

Experts say women are judged more harshly if they have been drinking compared to men.

Drinking: Report highlights 'unfair' gender stereotypes. Yui Mok / PA Wire/PA Images

The "stigmatisation" of women's drinking in Scotland has been highlighted in a new report.

Experts say men and women's alcohol consumption is still treated differently in society, with women judged more harshly if they have been drinking while men's behaviour is more likely to be excused.

Campaign group Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (Shaap), the Institute of Alcohol Studies (IAS) and Glasgow Caledonian University will highlight the "unfair and unhelpful" stereotypes at an event in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

They persist despite the fact that men are around twice as likely as women to die from alcohol-related causes.

A new report launched by Shaap and the IAS at the Scottish Parliament said: "Women are much more likely to be the victims of double standards... and women who drink are more likely to be portrayed negatively compared to men."

Recommendations from the report include better collaboration between researchers, practitioners, women's rights groups, and those with experience of alcohol harm.

It also calls for restrictions for all forms of alcohol marketing, including online, which use sexualised images and messaging relating to women.

Authors Victoria Troy and Dr Eric Carlin, of Shaap, said: "Although men are about twice as likely as women to die from alcohol-related causes, media discussion often focuses on the perceived problem of women's drinking, with moralistic and stigmatising attitudes featuring strongly in public discussions.

"We've been trying to explore why this happens and to suggest how we can counter cynical marketing by alcohol producers that exploit rather than emancipate women, as well as suggesting how support services can be more women-friendly."

IAS chief executive Katherine Brown said: "The sexualisation of women in alcohol marketing may be working to undermine gender equality and ultimately desensitise public attitudes towards domestic abuse and sexual assault.

"We need to see an end to such practices and learn from other countries such as France which restrict alcohol advertising to protect against adverse outcomes."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "This is an interesting contribution to the debate on alcohol policy in Scotland and we will consider it carefully.

"The Scottish Government recognises alcohol misuse is not a marginal problem or restricted to one particular sector of society; excessive daily and weekly consumption is common across different age, gender and socio-economic groups.

"Much of the regime governing advertising is reserved to Westminster and we have pressed the UK Government to do more to protect people from exposure to alcohol advertising in all its forms."

