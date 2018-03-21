News Stand: Twitter abuse exposed, Scotland's roads wrecked
Here are your front pages from across Scotland for Wednesday, March 21.
The Scotsman is leading with the campaign for action to be taken against Twitter abuse.
The Daily Express covers the large amount of potholes which have appeared in Scotland's roads.
The Herald covers the poverty link to alcohol abuse.
The Scottish Times covers the analytics firm Cambridge Analytical being offered a bribe to influence the election.
While the Daily Record leads with a story about a woman who suffered sexual abuse as a young girl backing longer sentences for abusers.
And the Press and Journal covers Aberdeen getting a boardwalk in the style of the High Line in New York.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.