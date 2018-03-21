  • STV
STV reveals it pays women 23% less than men on average

Chris Foote Chris Foote

Chief executive Simon Pitts said he is 'committed' to improving the situation.

STV pays women nearly 23% less than men on average, the company has revealed.

It is one of around 30 Scottish firms which have published their gender pay gaps ahead of the April 4 deadline.

Newly appointed chief executive Simon Pitts said he is "committed" to ensuring men and women are given equal opportunities.

STV has reported a 22.8% mean gap and a 17.3% median gap for fixed hourly pay.

The national average mean pay gap is around 17.4%, while the median is about 18.4%.

Mr Pitts said: "Our gender pay gap shows we are not where we need to be, particularly at the top of our organisation where, in common with many other organisations, there aren't enough senior women.

"To address this we are setting the target of achieving gender balance amongst our top 25% of earners within five years. We will deliver this by focusing on how we recruit, on training, and on accelerated career development."

STV said its pay gap is the result of having a higher number of men in senior roles - more than two thirds of top jobs at the broadcaster are held by men.

Less senior jobs are almost evenly split between men and women.

There was also a difference of around 56% in the mean size of bonuses paid to male staff. However, slightly more women received bonuses over the last year.

What is the gender pay gap?

The gender pay gap is the difference between the average hourly earnings of men and women.

It is different from equal pay as it has been illegal to pay men and women differently for doing the same job since 1970.

A gap is often the result of men occupying most of the top jobs at an organisation.

