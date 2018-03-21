  • STV
  • MySTV

Could consumption rooms solve Glasgow's heroin issue?

ITV

Glasgow is in the middle of an HIV outbreak and it is spreading faster than elsewhere in the UK.

A heroin user in Glasgow who lives and injects on the city's streets.
A heroin user in Glasgow who lives and injects on the city's streets. ITV News

By Peter Smith

Glasgow is in the middle of an HIV outbreak.

Almost every new case is a heroin addict, and it is spreading faster than anywhere else in the UK.

According to those monitoring this outbreak at Health Protection Scotland, it's the worst we've seen in the UK for three decades - spreading on a scale and at a rate last witnessed in the 1980s. That was the Transporting era.

Glasgow first detected an HIV spike three-years-ago but, against all the trends seen elsewhere in the UK - and indeed in Western Europe - it is getting worse.

The core of the problem is it's proving difficult for Glasgow to control the spread of the virus when the addicts are hidden away, injecting in alleyways and the backstairs of public car parks.

Heroin users inject in Glasgow's alleys and backstreets.
Heroin users inject in Glasgow's alleys and backstreets. ITV News

Many are homeless, struggling with mental health issues and self-medicating.

They are not easy to reach and few are engaged with health professionals, which makes it harder to contain the HIV spreading among this group within our population.

In response, Glasgow asked a panel of experts to come up with a plan.

Their recommendation is to open a drug consumption room - a clinic where addicts could bring their own drugs to inject with clean needles under supervision and with the offer of health checks.

A user prepares to inject heroin in a Denmark consumption room.
A user prepares to inject heroin in a Denmark consumption room. ITV News

Such clinics are already used in Canada, Australia, and across Europe.

The users simply register at the clinic, then they're allowed to bring their own drugs without facing arrest.

It's safer than injecting the streets and they also get help for any physical or mental health problems, as well as HIV tests.

Addicts are offered a clean room to inject, a nurse is on standby to treat overdoses, and the used needles are disposed of.

It's a long way from lying comatose in the gutter among the rats.

In Denmark, HIV rates have plummeted to one of the lowest in the world since they opened drug consumption rooms.

They've also dealt with a spike in drug deaths from overdose.

In context: 700 overdoses have been treated in the Skyen drug consumption room alone, resulting in no deaths.

Scotland still has the worst record for drug deaths in Europe, with 867 deaths last year. And it is getting worse.

Drug consumption rooms now have support from the Scottish Government.

But drug laws are the domain of the UK government, and the Home Office has so far refused permission, meaning the addicts at any clinic could be arrested for possession, and staff arrested for assisting drug use.

But while politicians debate drug policy, heroin addicts will be injecting tonight again.

And it's the city's alleyways that will be their drug consumption room.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.