News Stand: Labour racism row, Brexit power grab
Here are the top stories from across Scotland on Thursday, March 22.
The Daily Record leads with new allegations against suspended Labour councillor Jim Dempster.
The National covers the passing of a Brexit bill in Scotland, aimed at protecting devolved powers.
The Herald leads with a campaign to end money laundering in Scotland.
The Press and Journal leads with a story about a patient being accused of a sex attack in a hospital.
The Scotsman leads with the need for more gender balance at Scottish elections.
And The Border Telegraph leads with police searching for a suspect after a fire.
