News Stand: Labour racism row, Brexit power grab

Here are the top stories from across Scotland on Thursday, March 22.

ScotPapers: The front pages from across the country.

The Daily Record leads with new allegations against suspended Labour councillor Jim Dempster.

The National covers the passing of a Brexit bill in Scotland, aimed at protecting devolved powers.

The Herald leads with a campaign to end money laundering in Scotland.

The Press and Journal leads with a story about a patient being accused of a sex attack in a hospital.

The Scotsman leads with the need for more gender balance at Scottish elections.

And The Border Telegraph leads with police searching for a suspect after a fire.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.