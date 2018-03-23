  • STV
  • MySTV

More than 40% of cancer cases preventable, claims study

STV

Around 13,000 diagnoses in Scotland each year 'could be stopped by lifestyle changes'.

Cancer: Smoking, obesity and infections behind 41% of diagnoses.
Cancer: Smoking, obesity and infections behind 41% of diagnoses. PA

About 13,000 cancer cases in Scotland could be prevented each year by lifestyle changes, according to new figures.

Smoking, obesity and infections are behind about 250 diagnoses a week, making it the highest proportion of preventable cases compared to other UK nations at 41%.

The latest Cancer Research UK figures, calculated from 2015 data, come as the charity calls on the Scottish Government to do more to tackle the issue.

Professor Linda Bauld, prevention expert, said: "These research findings are startling in that, for the first time, we can see how many cases of cancer in Scotland could be prevented by things like not smoking and keeping a healthy weight.

"With smoking rates continuing to decline, carrying excess weight is the biggest public health threat on the horizon.

"This alarming number of weight-related cancer cases poses a huge challenge in the fight against cancer."

She continued: "With a higher proportion of weight-related cancers in Scotland than anywhere else in the UK, it's clear that strong action is needed.

"As part of its expected diet and obesity strategy, the Scottish Government must tackle what is the biggest preventable health crisis of our generation and make a real difference to the future of everyone in Scotland.

"In the fight against obesity, laws to restrict the tempting junk food deals that are at the heart of Scotland's poor diet will be crucial."

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1399465-six-in-ten-scots-support-junk-food-advert-ban-pre-9pm/ | default

Smoking was the biggest preventable cause of cancer in Scotland despite the continued decline in smoking rates.

It caused around 3200 cases of cancer in men (21% of all male cancer cases) and around 2500 (16%) in women in 2015, according to the research published in the British Journal of Cancer.

Excess weight was Scotland's second biggest preventable cause, with around 2200 (7%) cases a year - around six a day.

Obesity causes 13 types of cancer, including bowel, breast, womb and kidney.

The results suggest more than one in 20 cases could be prevented by maintaining a healthy weight.

The third biggest preventable cause of cancer in Scotland is infections, which cause around 1400 cases of cancer a year (5% of all cancer cases).

Most of these cases are linked to Human Papillomavirus and H. Pylori.

Public health minister Aileen Campbell said: "Obesity is the second-biggest cause of preventable cancer, behind smoking.

"We have recently consulted on a package of bold measures which includes world leading proposals to restrict the promotion and advertising of foods high in fat, salt and sugar, including bargain buy special offers on junk food.

"Scotland is also the first part of the UK to have set a target to eliminate smoking from society by 2034.

"We have already reached a record low in the numbers of teenagers smoking, and halved the number of children being exposed to second hand smoke."

"The Scottish Government is committed to beating cancer, investing more than £100m in our cancer strategy which is focused on improving the prevention, detection, diagnosis, treatment and aftercare of those affected by the disease.

She added: "We want to go further, and next month the Scottish Government is launching a major campaign to encourage more smokers to stop."

https://stv.tv/news/features/1399124-child-obesity-figures-behind-an-enduring-scottish-problem/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.