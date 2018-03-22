  • STV
  • MySTV

Irn-Bru escapes probe over 'don't be a can't' advert 

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Nine complaints were made against the ad for the fizzy drink due to 'poor taste'.

Irn Bru: Company proud of its 'cheeky sense of humour'.
Irn Bru: Company proud of its 'cheeky sense of humour'. Andrew Milligan/PA Archive/PA Images

Irn-Bru's "don't be can't, be a can" advert will not be investigated despite complaints that it was offensive, the advertising watchdog has said.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received nine complaints shortly after the new promo for Scotland's national fizzy drink aired in February.

Complainants said the advert was in "poor taste" and questioned whether or not it was suitable pre-watershed.

The ASA said that while there was "some similarity between 'can't' and a swear word", it had decided the spoken version of the word in the advert had "sufficient clarity" as to be distinguishable.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thh5AOJTD-Q | youtube

The Irn-Bru ad campaign features a young man called Dave meeting his girlfriend's parents for the first time, sitting in uncomfortable silence.

Eventually the girlfriend's father demands to know when Dave will marry his daughter, causing Dave to ask his girlfriend if they can leave.

"We can't right now," she responds, but then Dave tells her: "Don't be a can't - you need a can." They then proceed to a nightclub.

AG Barr, the company behind the soft drink, has previously apologised for anyone offended by the advert but insists it simply reflects Irn-Bru's "cheeky sense of humour".

The company has a long tradition of risque adverts, such as its banned 2004 "I used to be a man" promo.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1407840-top-six-banned-adverts/ | default

A spokeswoman for the ASA said: "While we acknowledge that there was some similarity between 'can't' and a swear word as suggested by complainants and that some viewers might find the ad offensive for that reason, we considered the spoken use of the word "can't" had sufficient clarity, therefore clearly distinguishable from the swear word.

"We also considered the audience was likely to interpret the ad as an attempt at humour by linking being a 'can't' with negativity while associating 'can' with positivity and their product.

"As the product is a high fat, salt, and sugar product (HFSS), a scheduling restriction had already been applied to the ad so that it may not be advertised in or adjacent to programmes for an audience below the age of 16.

"We considered that restriction sufficient and that the ad was not scheduled inappropriately."

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1408763-irn-bru-s-don-t-be-a-can-t-advert-draws-complaints/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.