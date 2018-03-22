Irn-Bru escapes probe over 'don't be a can't' advert 

Nine complaints were made against the ad for the fizzy drink due to 'poor taste'.

Irn Bru: Company proud of its 'cheeky sense of humour'. Andrew Milligan/PA Archive/PA Images

Irn-Bru's "don't be can't, be a can" advert will not be investigated despite complaints that it was offensive, the advertising watchdog has said.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received nine complaints shortly after the new promo for Scotland's national fizzy drink aired in February.

Complainants said the advert was in "poor taste" and questioned whether or not it was suitable pre-watershed.

The ASA said that while there was "some similarity between 'can't' and a swear word", it had decided the spoken version of the word in the advert had "sufficient clarity" as to be distinguishable.

The Irn-Bru ad campaign features a young man called Dave meeting his girlfriend's parents for the first time, sitting in uncomfortable silence.

Eventually the girlfriend's father demands to know when Dave will marry his daughter, causing Dave to ask his girlfriend if they can leave.

"We can't right now," she responds, but then Dave tells her: "Don't be a can't - you need a can." They then proceed to a nightclub.

AG Barr, the company behind the soft drink, has previously apologised for anyone offended by the advert but insists it simply reflects Irn-Bru's "cheeky sense of humour".

The company has a long tradition of risque adverts, such as its banned 2004 "I used to be a man" promo.

A spokeswoman for the ASA said: "While we acknowledge that there was some similarity between 'can't' and a swear word as suggested by complainants and that some viewers might find the ad offensive for that reason, we considered the spoken use of the word "can't" had sufficient clarity, therefore clearly distinguishable from the swear word.

"We also considered the audience was likely to interpret the ad as an attempt at humour by linking being a 'can't' with negativity while associating 'can' with positivity and their product.

"As the product is a high fat, salt, and sugar product (HFSS), a scheduling restriction had already been applied to the ad so that it may not be advertised in or adjacent to programmes for an audience below the age of 16.

"We considered that restriction sufficient and that the ad was not scheduled inappropriately."

